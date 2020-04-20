Watch Meghan Markle's First TV Interview Since Stepping Down From Royal Duties

Weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially stepped down from their royal duties, Good Morning America has posted the former Suits actor's first television interview since that aforementioned departure from the royal family. On Monday, the morning program posted an interview with Markle during which she spoke about the Disney+ film Elephant, which she narrates. According to Page Six, the interview was conducted over the summer, months before the couple would announce their major decision. It was also reportedly not an official sit-down with GMA. Consequently, the focus of the interview was strictly on Markle's work on Elephant.

“I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life, Markle said during the interview. “I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety.” The former actor added, “I hope that when people see this film they realize how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we’re facing, I think we’d take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way.”

Elephant was released on Disney+ on April 3. The documentary follows a herd of elephants as they make a 1,000-mile trek across Africa over the course of eight months. Markle and Harry, who are well-known animal activists, have long been supporters of Elephants Without Borders. Proceeds from Elephant will go towards that organization.

Elephant marks the Duchess of Sussex's first major gig after she and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Months after they initially announced their decision in January, the change went into effect come April 1. Upon their royal exit, the couple took to their Sussex Royal Instagram account to address their followers regarding this big change.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," their message began, alluding to the global coronavirus crisis. "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," their caption concluded. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."