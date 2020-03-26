Meghan Markle to Narrate Disney Documentary About Elephants in First Gig Since Exiting Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family, which means they will have the freedom to pursue any project they choose in their new life as regular members of society. Some wondered whether Markle would return to acting, and the Duchess of Sussex has coincidentally come pretty close with her first official job post-royal life, as she will be voicing the upcoming Disneynature documentary, Elephants.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArpgkbrjRj — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

Elephants will begin streaming April 3 on Disney+ and actually predates Markle and Harry's decision to step back from royal life. PEOPLE shares that the former Suits star recorded her voice work in London last fall for the project, which will benefit Elephants Without Borders. The documentary follows a family of elephants and their journey across the Kalahari Desert in Southern Africa and a trailer shares that Elephants "follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives."

Disney+ announced Elephants in concurrence with the announcement of another Disneynature documentary, Dolphin Reef, which will be narrated by Natalie Portman. Both movies will begin streaming on April 3. A joint trailer shows clips from both movies including footage of Elephants' stars, African elephant Shani, her son Jomo, their matriarch, Gaia and the rest of their herd.

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming @Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QrKAJw2cev — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 26, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been supporters of elephant conservation, and in 2017, they traveled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders. Markle became aware of Disney+'s documentary through mutual friends of Chase and was approached about the narration last summer by filmmakers Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz. Despite reports, the duchess has no further deal with Disney.

Disneynature's documentaries are often narrated by celebrities and stars like Morgan Freeman and Meryl Streep have previously lent their talents to the company's projects, proceeds from which benefit conservation and wildlife organizations.

Markle and Harry will officially exit as senior royals on March 31 and the couple is currently living in Canada with their son Archie Harrison.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein