Just a few months before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit from the royal family, it was rumored that Markle may be dipping her toes back into Hollywood and getting back into acting. At the time, nothing was confirmed, but recently it was announce that Markle is in fact doing voice over work for Disney, and now the company has just released its first reveal.

Markle will be the narrator for a new Disney+ nature documentary titled Elephant which was released today. The documentary follows a herd of elephants as they trek 1,000 miles across Africa for a total of eight months. She and Harry have openly shown their love and passion for Elephants Without Boarders in which the proceeds of the new Disney+ film will go towards.

GMA EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle makes her Disney debut in powerful documentary "Elephant." https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/xJGhRsJoXR — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 3, 2020

A source close to Markle told ABC News that she actually recorded the voice over work last fall while in London and was initially made aware of the film through mutual friends of the filmmakers. The source also added that this is Markle's only work so far with Disney, despite other reports.

As of April 1, 2020, Markle and Harry are no longer considered senior level royal members of the family anymore as they will now live a more independent life in Markle's hometown of Los Angeles, California. The two, who will no longer being going by Duke and Duchess of Sussex anymore and announced their exit on their Sussex Royal Instagram page, in which they will no longer be using as well.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," their statement started. "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," the post continued. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we're focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."

Their post concluded with, "While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."