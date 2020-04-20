Jenna Dewan Dances in Crop Top 1 Month After Welcoming Newborn Son Callum

Jenna Dewan is feeling herself one month after welcoming her second child! The Flirty Dancing host showed off her postpartum moves on TikTok, dancing in a pink cropped sweatshirt and matching pants to "Intentions" by Justin Bieber and proving she hasn't missed a beat when it comes to social media challenges.

"Okay okay okay...I'm here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!" Dewan captioned the video, which she also shared to Instagram. The video quickly garnered praise from her famous friends, with Kate Hudson commenting, "Wait … what?! U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing," and Kate Bosworth writing, "I literally can not with you!!!"

Dewan's social media stunting comes just more than a month after she and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed son Callum on March 6. Dewan is also mother to 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband and Step Up co-star Channing Tatum. Announcing the birth of her little boy, Dewan wrote at the time, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

She continued of her son's meaningful naming process, "Callum: Gaelic for Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms. Michael: My middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born."

In an interview with PEOPLE just three weeks after Callum's birth, the World of Dance star said it was "incredible" to watch Kazee see his child born for the first time. "It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son," Dewan said. "He was crying the whole time, and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I've ever witnessed. It was beautiful."