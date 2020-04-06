Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Introduce Infant Son Callum to the World in New Photos

A few weeks after they welcomed their son into the world, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are revealing some brand new snaps of their little one. In late March, PEOPLE posted a lovely feature of Dewan, Kazee, and their son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. The article not only featured new photos of their son, but it also saw the new parents speaking out about the new addition to their family.

The couple recently welcomed their son on March 6. Dewan, who also shares a 6-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, noted that she tried to keep herself as calm as possible during her delivery. The Soundtrack actor explained to the publication that Callum, who was born via cesarean section, was welcomed into the world as one of her go-to soothing songs, "Devi Prayer," played. As she explained to the publication, she made sure that her fiancé, Kazee, would be quick to play the track if she started to feel anxious during her delivery.

“It’s a very peaceful song,” she said about the track. “It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, ‘If I ever start to look like I’m getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.’ [Callum] was actually born to that song.”

Dewan went on to explain what it was like watching Kazee in the delivery room. While Dewan became a parent-of-two recently, Kazee became a first-time father upon the birth of his son. According to the actor, it was "incredible" to watch her partner experience the special moment for the first time.

“It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” Dewan related. “He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful.”

Dewan previously announced that she had given birth on March 10, noting on Instagram that Callum was welcomed into the world a few days prior. Kazee has also detailed the birth of his son on social media. On the same day as his fiancée, he took to Instagram to write, "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."