Jenna Dewan Shares Photo of Baby Boy With Steve Kazee and Fans Can't Stop Gushing

By Christian Long

With the arrival of a new baby boy, Jenna Dewan and her soon-to-be-husband Steve Kazee are sharing the big news on Twitter. On Tuesday, Dewan tweeted out a black-and-white photo of her holding her newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. As she put it, "our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond."

Now that the big day has arrived, Dewans fans flooded her mentions with heartfelt messages wishing her and Kazee well.

With both Dewan and Kazee being famous, the congratulations were plentiful. 

Others gave a shoutout to the newborn. 

Before long, offerings of gifts came in, knowing that Dewan will need some self-care after giving birth. 

Still, another pointed out that Everly, Dewan's child with actor Channing Tatum, now has a baby brother. 

Of course, there were also GIFs. 

