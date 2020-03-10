Jenna Dewan Shares Photo of Baby Boy With Steve Kazee and Fans Can't Stop Gushing

With the arrival of a new baby boy, Jenna Dewan and her soon-to-be-husband Steve Kazee are sharing the big news on Twitter. On Tuesday, Dewan tweeted out a black-and-white photo of her holding her newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. As she put it, "our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond."

And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️

Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20 pic.twitter.com/OdnZCO1TWu — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) March 10, 2020

Now that the big day has arrived, Dewans fans flooded her mentions with heartfelt messages wishing her and Kazee well.