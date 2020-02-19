Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Engaged Ahead of Upcoming Baby's Arrival

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee are officially set to tie the knot! The Soundtrack actress and Kazee, who are currently expecting a child together, revealed they are engaged in a pair of posts uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday night. Both Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, shared the same loving shot of themselves kissing one another. Dewan clearly displays a large diamond ring on her left hand to signal the engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:00pm PST

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan wrote.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen," Kazee wrote. "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years."

This Instagram reveal comes just days after the couple shared extremely loving messages to one another on the platform in honor of Valentine's Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Feb 14, 2020 at 11:37am PST

"You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you," Dewan wrote, referring to her daughter Evie (whose father is her ex husband Channing Tatum). "I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive."

"My whole [heart.] I love you," Kazee wrote. "Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughters life. Thank you for bringing this new little life into the world. Thank you for loving me like you have. You have healed me with your heart. Happy Valentines Day."

The couple's upcoming child will be Dewan's second and Kazee's first. The arrival is expected somewhat soon, but they have not revealed a due date or the child's gender.

No other details on the couple's engagement have surfaced as of this writing. No word on when they intend to tie the knot, either.