Brian Dennehy's Daughter Elizabeth Reveals Tender Portrait Photo of Father Amid News of His Death

As Hollywood and fans mourn the death of actor Brian Dennehy, his daughter Elizabeth has revealed a tender portrait photo of her father. Elizabeth shared the photo on Twitter, which is a classic black and white image of a bearded Dennehy. Along with the photo, Elizabeth announced the news of her father's passing, clarifying that it was not due to coronavirus.

Dennehy was a beloved character actor who appeared in some beloved classic films, such as Cocoon and the 1996 version of Romeo + Juliet, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. One of Dennehy's most notable roles though was as the despicable Sheriff William "Will" Teasle in First Blood. The film, which was based on the novel of the same name, introduced the world to Sylvester Stallone as action movie icon, John Rambo. Decades later, Dennehy co-starred in another career-defining role, opposite comedy legend Chris Farley in Tommy Boy. In the film, Dennehy starred as "Big Tom" Callahan Jr., father to Farley as Tommy Callahan III.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

Following the news of his death, many of Dennehy's celebrity friends, co-stars, and fans have taken to social media to mourn the sad news. "I'm so sorry you lost your wonderful father and I hope all of your memories will sustain you and see you through this most difficult time. The world loved him too," Nancy Sinatra wrote in a message to Elizabeth, while actress Dana Delany shared a story about Dennehy, recalling, "I met Brian in a bar, acted in a movie with him but the stage was what he loved. In rehearsal he said, 'This is it, kid.' He was a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine. They don’t make his kind anymore. [Love] to his family.

EGOT winner Lin-Manuel Miranda also commented on Dennehy's death, praising the late legend for his incredible stage presence. "Was lucky enough to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters, and monumentally heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss," wrote Miranda.

Actor, James Woods — who worked with Dennehy on more than one occasion — added, "I’m just devastated to hear we lost my beloved friend and colleague, Brian Dennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite films, Split Image and Best Seller. I’ve never laughed so hard as we did every day on the set or off. For a big 'tough guy,' he was a sweetheart."