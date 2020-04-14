'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek to Release Autobiography in July

JEOPARDY! host Alex Trebek is about to become a published author. According to Vulture, Trebek will be releasing a memoir entitled The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life. The publication noted that publisher Simon & Schuster confirmed the news on Tuesday and that the memoir will be released on July 21. This news comes a year after the longtime quiz show host announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Vulture reported that The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life will see Trebek discussing his battle with cancer as well as a myriad of other topics. In addition to discussing his health journey, he will open up about his marriage (to Jean Currivan Trebek), success, and spirituality. His memoir will also include a look into “what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation.” Trebek also added about what fans can expect from the memoir, “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year."

As previously mentioned, in March of 2019, Trebek revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He revealed the news via a YouTube video that was posted by the official JEOPARDY! channel. At the time, he shared that he wanted to tell his fans about the news in order to prevent them from "reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reporters regarding" his health.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease." A year after he opened up about his diagnosis, Trebek shared another update with fans. In March of this year, the JEOPARDY! host said via a video that his health journey hasn't been an easy one but that he is determined to keep fighting.

"There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on," Trebek said. "But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal. A betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God, and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."