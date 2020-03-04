Alex Trebek's Health Update Lights up 'Jeopardy!' Fans on Social Media

Jeopardy! fans are praising Alex Trebek for the latest update on his health. It has been a year since the longtime host announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and so far his treatment is working. Viewers of his show were overjoyed.

Trebek shared an update on his health in a new video posted on social media on Wednesday. Standing on the Jeopardy! set, he detailed the latest news in his treatment — some of it good, some of it ominous.

"The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker," Trebek said. "Now, I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will."

Trebek also spoke about the difficulties of chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, describing the side effects and the toll it can take. He praised others fighting cancer and the survivors who have made it through.

"There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on," Trebek continued. "But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal."

To Trebek, any negativity on his part would be "a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope."

"And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God, and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf," Trebek added.

As the video circulated on social media, fans praised Trebek for his tireless fight and for the smile he wore through it all. Here are the highlights from Twitter.