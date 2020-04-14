Diddy Responds to Backlash After He Stopped Lizzo From Twerking on Easter Sunday Instagram Live

Diddy is speaking out after he faced a flood of criticism for interrupting Lizzo's twerking on his Easter Sunday dance-a-thon. The interruption, some had claimed, was an example of fatphobia, though Diddy denied that speculation in a video shared to his Instagram Story Sunday, explaining that the interruption was due to the language in the song being played rather than the "Truth Hurts" singer's dance moves.

"There's one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo — when I stopped the music, it's because it had a lot of curses in there. Not because she was twerking," Diddy said. "She's one of the best twerkers in the world, so let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter."

"There was a lot of cursing on the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?" he added. "Lizzo, we love you. Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let's go to the love."

Diddy said 'aht aht!!!' not on Easter Sunday!! Lizzo 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/xsQw5v6K8D — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) April 12, 2020

Dancing to Moneybagg Yo's "1 2 3," Lizzo's moves were interrupted Sunday by Diddy popping up in view of the camera stating, "whoa, whoa, whoa. Stop the music. It’s Easter Sunday — let's play something a little bit family-friendly." Lizzo apologized and requested that they "play something I can bop to."

Although the moment may have passed without issue, many fans criticized Diddy and accused him of a double standard after model Draya Michele twerked on the Instagram Live just hours earlier. Her moves went uninterrupted with no issue from Diddy, sparking backlash on social media.

"Lizzo started twerking on Diddy's IG live & Diddy talking bout stop its Easter Sunday but Draya twerks on that same live & there are no issues. Y'all can’t even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it," one person wrote. "Everyone saying that is was because of the music. That may be true but since when has Back That Azz up been family friendly? Secondly when Lizzo said so give me something I could bop to, he shoulda make it clear that the twerking was fine."

"Diddy explained why he stopped her. Again. Possibly true. But he should have handled it better. He doesn't explain much so the fact that he got back on to clarify does stand for something," that same person continued. "Also Diddy clarified his stance. Yet there are dozens of men in my mentions saying horrible things about fat women & being clear that they woulda stopped her simply for being fat. So my point is still, y’all are fatphobic & trash." At this time, Lizzo has not responded to the controversy, has not has she addressed Diddy’s explanation.