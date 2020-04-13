Lizzo Fans Go After Diddy After He Stops Lizzo From Twerking on Easter Sunday

Fans are coming to Lizzo's defense after Diddy stopped the "Truth Hurts" singer from twerking during his Easter Sunday "world's biggest dance-a-thon." Hosted on his Instagram account, the dance-a-thon included the likes of Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelly Rowland, among many others. Things, however, got awkward and controversial after Lizzo showed off some of her best moves and was immediately shut down. Dancing to Moneybagg Yo's "1 2 3," Lizzo let herself feel the music, though her twerking moves were interrupted by a "whoa, whoa, whoa" from Diddy. The 50-year-old music producer and artist reminded Lizzo that "it's Easter Sunday" and suggested that they should "play something a little more family friendly." Lizzo, flustered, apologized and moved on from the moment by asking Diddy to "play something I can bop to." Diddy said 'aht aht!!!' not on Easter Sunday!! Lizzo 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/xsQw5v6K8D — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) April 12, 2020 Although the moment may have gone unnoticed or been overlooked by most, it was swept up in controversy after Diddy seemed to have no problem with model Draya Michele twerking during the dance-a-thon just a few hours later. Diddy praised her dance moves, saying that she "killed it." The moment quickly prompted upset, with many fans taking to social media. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting.

"You all hate that Lizzo expresses herself the way she does yet have little to no objection when that same expression is displayed by those with bodies you desire!" wrote one person. "Just admit that you think fat people have no right to be happy least of all with their bodies and sit down stupid." I keep circling back to that shit with Lizzo and it keeps making me more annoyed. I didn’t like that stunt diddy pulled at all. He didn’t do that shit to nobody else. — #SkinCareBully | Sallie Mae of Skin Care (@CruzanChoklate) April 13, 2020 "P Diddy ain't S–," added another. "When Lizzo started twerking he brought that to an end with the quickness but had nothing to say to Draya when she was shaking bum."

"Lizzo started twerking on Diddy's IG live & Diddy talking bout stop its Easter Sunday but Draya twerks on that same live & there are no issues. Y'all can’t even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it," one person slammed the incident. "Everyone saying that is was because of the music. That may be true but since when has Back That Azz up been family friendly? Secondly when Lizzo said so give me something I could bop to, he shoulda make it clear that the twerking was fine." "Diddy explained why he stopped her. Again. Possibly true. But he should have handled it better. He doesn't explain much so the fact that he got back on to clarify does stand for something," that same person continued, referencing Diddy's apology. "Also Diddy clarified his stance. Yet there are dozens of men in my mentions saying horrible things about fat women & being clear that they woulda stopped her simply for being fat. So my point is still, y’all are fatphobic & trash."

"Lizzo vs. Draya sooo Lizzo was stopped in mid twerk by diddy due to it being 'Sunday' and not family friendly yet Draya can finish a whole twerk session due to it being 'Sunday and family Friendly?' and 'the best performance all day?'" asked another person. "what y'all think?" Lol not shocking. It’s because fat black bodies are considered inappropriate.

While lighter/white skin & thin bodies are seen as appropriate. Diddy just didn’t wanna be Tied to Lizzo twerking https://t.co/SCpXX2SiUR — angry fat thot👄 (@blackfatqueer) April 13, 2020 "Mmmm cool cool cool cool cool so Diddy abruptly tells Lizzo to chill w/twerking but Draya gets a smooth pass," commented somebody else. "Got it. Got it."

"Diddy told Lizzo 'this is a family friendly live' when she started twerking," wrote another. "Draya does the same thing and they all join in and start amping her up. We just stating facts." "Diddy owe Lizzo an apology for body shaming her on live when she was trying to twerk because when Draya was twerking then he was ok with it," demanded one person. "I just gotta say diddy stopped Lizzo twerking but didn't do the same when Draya did. And then ppl don't wanna believe that fatphobia exist smh," commented somebody else. "imma show her twerk for everybody to see."

"Diddy saying it's Easter Sunday so Lizzo should keep it family friendly when she was just dancing and then letting Draya shake her a– on the Live is why men aren't credible," tweeted another. So Dr*ya is allowed to twerk on Diddy’s live but NOT Lizzo? pic.twitter.com/rEmX4HUklv — Précieuse Magnolia 🌺🌸 (@goldmagnolia) April 13, 2020 "Heard someone disrespected my one and only queen lizzo. that disrespect, that shade, that unnecessary drama i cant even finish my caprisun im so angy," commented somebody else. "P. diddy will never be That B– and will never claim the title, That B–. body shamers wished."

"I [heart emoji] [Lizzo]," added one person. “I remember when Diddy didn't watch Kelly Price in the 'More Money, More Problems' video bc she was a big girl.. some shit never changes. F– that guy!!" "So [Diddy] Lizzo can't Twerk, but the skinny girls can.....Drea and others whom were skinny. Wow," added one. "They saying Diddy let Draya twerk but he shut down Lizzo. So that Easter Sunday excuse was really just fatphobia," commented another.