John Cusack Reportedly Backs Conspiracy Theory Linking 5G Networks to Coronavirus Pandemic With Since-Deleted Tweet

Actor John Cusack became the latest Hollywood star to support a conspiracy theory that the new 5G networks are connected to the coronavirus pandemic. Cusak tweeted a warning that 5G will "be proven to be very very bad for people's health" and then angrily replied to critics before blocking some of them. Woody Harrelson, singer M.I.A. and other celebrities have shown support for the theory that 5G will weaken human immune systems.

"5 – G wil [sic] be proven to be very very bad for people’s health," Cusak tweeted earlier this week, reports the New York Post. "I got sources in scientific community – and medical," he later claimed. He also called critics "just DUMB" and "f— sheep." Others reported Cusak blocked them, including BBC reporter Tim Johns. "What's a conspiracy theory?" Cusack wrote to Johns. "That 5-G effects are not vetted - funny in 2014 when I said the social media companies and phones were collecting all data meta data - I was also called a crank - I got political sources - I trust."

"The Hollywood actor John Cusack just blocked me for calling him a 5G conspiracy theorist," Johns tweeted. "Had he not blocked me I would have replied that he shouldn't put a space before a question mark and he can't write '5G' properly."

5G is the next generation of mobile communication services, promising faster download and upload speeds than what customers with 4G get today. It has already been up and running in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., South Korea, China and other countries since last year, reports GQ. Conspiracy theorists believe 5G is connected to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Some even believe they are the same thing, like a weapon being used by mysterious leaders. Some theorists link it to QAnon, while others believe it has radiation that can weaken immune systems. (Of course, that ignores the fact that some countries without 5G access have experienced major coronavirus outbreaks, like Iran.)

The Hollywood actor John Cusack just blocked me for calling him a 5G conspiracy theorist.

Harrelson shared conspiracy theories on Instagram, although he later deleted the posts. M.I.A. believes the theory that the media and government are trying to divert attention away from the anti-5G believers with the coronavirus. "I don't think it's related except for timing," she tweeted on March 24. "The timing is orchestrated by them. Not Us. I don't think 5G gives you COVID19. I think it can confuse or slow the body down in healing process as body is learning to cope with new signals wavelength s frequency etc @ same time as Cov."

There are mote than 1.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide, including more than 452,000 in the U.S. alone. The U.S. death toll reached 16,000 on Thursday, with more than 5,150 deaths reported in the U.S. alone, reports Johns Hopkins University.