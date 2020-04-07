Roseanne Barr Says Coronavirus Is a Conspiracy to 'Get Rid of' Her Generation

✖

Roseanne Barr has a few thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Norm Macdonald for his new YouTube series, Quarantined With Norm Macdonald, the 67-year-old comedian opened up about her opinions on the current global crisis, admitting that she believes the pandemic may be an attempt to wipe out a portion of her generation.

"You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation," Barr says in the 15-minute-long conversation. "The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people. MacDonald played along with Barr, responding, "there's so many boomers that have money and do no work." He went on to theorize that "if you got them out of society, that would be a good thriller."

Globally, more than 1.3 million people have contracted the coronavirus, with the death old surpassing 76,000 as of Tuesday morning, according to a Johns Hopkins database. Those most at-risk include the elderly and those with underlying conditions, though there have been numerous instances in which younger people and those believed to be otherwise healthy have succumbed to the virus.

Earlier in the conversation, Barr revealed that she is currently self-quarantining on a Hawaiian island. According to the actress, the unspecified island only has "one [coronavirus] case." She also said that the majority of those living on the island are "doing what they are supposed to do" by practicing social distancing.

Barr later revealed that she was utilizing her time in self-quarantine by developing "the perfect lawsuit" against the entirety of Hollywood. She told MacDonald that she has "the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit," which she said she will "wage against Hollywood."

"My situation that happened to me in Hollywood," she explained. "I'm devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time to sit here and be able to compile my thoughts. You know, be introspective. So I can figure out how to f– over everybody in the f–ing world over there."

Barr, of course, has kept a relatively low profile ever since she was swept up in controversy following a May 2018 tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. The tweet led to the cancellation of ABC's Roseanne reboot. The series was brought back as the spinoff The Conners without Barr, her onscreen counterpart instead being written off.