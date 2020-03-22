Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Haze Skewers Illuminati Conspiracy Theories About His Family Amid Dad’s Quarantine

Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, took to Instagram Saturday to slam Illuminati conspiracy theories about his father's coronavirus diagnosis. The two-time Oscar-winner and Wilson have been in quarantine since March 11, after testing positive for the coronavirus in Australia. The couple were released from a Queensland hospital on March 16 and have been staying at a home in Australia since then.

Chet, who raps under the name Chet Haze, parodied the conspiracy theories, suggesting he was actually worried about them after hearing President Donald Trump's supporters were "figuring out the truth" about his dad on "extremely reliable websites" like 4Chan and 8Chan. He jokingly said these sites have been "exposing s— and if someone wrote it on the Internet, you know it must be true. And it is true, so I don't know how this is going to affect our whole New World Agenda."

Later, Chet joked about references to Hanks' cameo in The Simpsons Movie, in which Hanks told people to "please leave me be" if you see him in person. Conspiracy theorists believe this was The Simpsons predicting Hanks would be a "spokesperson for the coronavirus," and this has been "troublesome to say the least," Chet said.

"I guess I'm going to have to work extra hard at my human sacrifices," Chet continued. "I'm late for one right now. And I'm a little hungry, so I might eat someone’s pineal gland on the way." The pineal gland is a small gland in the brain, and has been at the center of coronaviurs conspiracy theories.

At the end of the video, Chet warned "Just know that we're watching you" and if anyone is "talking s— on the Internet," they will be among the "first people sent to the FEMA camps."

Hanks and Wilson visited Australia earlier this month as Hanks started pre-production on an Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. On March 11, the couple revealed on Instagram they tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. After five days of living under quarantine, the couple was released from the hospital and are staying at their house.

"They're out of the hospital," Chet, 29, said in an Instagram video on March 17. "They're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better. So that's a relief. I just want to say to anyone else out there who has loved ones or if you yourself are afflicted with the virus, my prayers go out to you because a lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now."

Later in that same clip, Chet called out people who are hoarding toilet paper and other products during the crisis.

"If you went to the grocery store and hoarded all the water and the toilet paper for yourself, I think you're the problem," Chet said. "You know, what I mean? You should just think more of others for once. I think if we all just be a little less selfish and more selfless, we're gonna be completely fine. I know this is crazy, but I'm just wishing everybody the best and we're gonna get through this."

Hanks' sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, told The Daily Mail her brother is "not great, but still OK."

Meanwhile, Wilson has tried to lighten up the mood by sharing a surprising update. She posted a video of herself rapping Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray," adding the caption "quarantine stir crazy... see it to believe it."

Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images