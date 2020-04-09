Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son's Birthday With Socially-Distanced Parade

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't about to let the coronavirus ruin her son's birthday. The 47-year-old actress gave 14-year-old Moses a birthday to remember with a "socially distanced birthday parade" featuring his friends as the family continues to self-quarantine at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several videos shared to her Instagram Stories show a line of cars filled with Moses' friends driving up to Paltrow's home.

Moses appeared taken aback by the parade as his friends popped up from their cars with noisemakers and balloons, blaring music to wish him a happy birthday. Another video shows Paltrow and Moses dancing on the front porch before Moses gets a gift bag from one of his friends. Paltrow also shared an adorable tribute to her son in an Instagram post, posting a slew of photos of him throughout the years. "This kid is the best and he is 14 today," she wrote. "Unbelievable."

"He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself," Paltrow continued. "Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room," she ended the note. "I love you."

In addition to Moses, Paltrow also shares daughter Apple, 15, with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay. Earlier this week, she shared a rare photo with both her kids during the family's quarantine. "[Working from home] with some moral support," she captioned the selfie of all three of them.

In February, the Oscar winner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about parenting as a public figure, saying that she was surprised when she discovered that Moses was not embarrassed by his famous parents at all. "I think it must be pretty surreal for them tone the kids of somebody — well, both of their parents are in the public eye," she said. "It's interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go."

"Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, 'At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it's a great thing!'" she recalled, laughing. "He's like, 'You're a feminist, Mom. You're a badass.' I was like, 'Thank you!'"