Tom Hanks' Son Colin Goes After Donald Trump Again Over Latest Coronavirus Update

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Colin Hanks hasn't been shy about his feelings towards President Donald Trump and his handling of the pandemic. Hanks, who saw his father Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson test positive for the coronavirus, has fr

equently voiced his frustrations over Trump's policies on his Twitter account. He did so once again on Tuesday after Trump announced he would be putting a hold on all funding going to the World Health Organization.

Trump didn't hold back when he brought up the WHO, explaining that "they called it wrong." He noted that they "missed" the coronavirus start when they "could have called it months earlier." He also inferred that they "probably did know" this was all coming before revealing the hold on funds announcement. Hanks shared the clip from Trump's presser expressing his disapproval of the situation.

"Once again, he blames other for HIS actions," Hanks wrote. "Or in this case: complete lack of it. #heisnoleader"

Shortly after his father shared on Instagram his positive test result, Hanks was already against Trump. One of his tweets mentioned that he was golfing as the spread was beginning and did not have the country prepared for what was about to come.

When his father and stepmom first made it known about their disease, Hanks put out a heartfelt message on his Instagram sharing his thoughts on all of the well wishes that came his family's way.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," Colin wrote. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Since then, the two have come around as they are back in the states after contracting the virus in Australia. Hanks was there filming for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

"We're home now," Hanks wrote in a note posted on social media. "...and, like the rest of the America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it."