Tom Hanks' Son Colin Condemns Donald Trump's Reaction to Coronavirus Amid Dad's Diagnosis

In the wake of the stunning reveal by Tom Hanks that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have contracted the coronavirus, Hanks' oldest son from his previous marriage, Colin Hanks, was very adamant on Twitter about President Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19.

His series of tweets came hours before his father took to Instagram to share a lengthy post about how the two discovered they were sick.

Earlier in the day, Colin Hanks retweeted a notice that the White House was seeking help from Silicon Valley in its efforts to combat the coronavirus.

"So NOW Trump and the White House are concerned about the spread of misinformation," he wrote.

On March 8, he shared a chart of Trump's golf outings, using it to surmise that the President is utilizing his time in the wrong manner.

"While the country, and the world, try to grapple with the Coronavirus Trump is Golfing again," he wrote on Twitter. "Wonder how much it has cost the US taxpayer?"

His timeline is littered with various stories he has re-posted to his account about what he feels is a lack of control from Washington D.C. in its efforts to not only combat but to inform the general public on the virus.

Less than an hour before his father made the stunning announcement, Trump took to the podium at 9 p.m. to speak about the plan moving forward to limit the exposure. One of the measures being taken is limited air travel overseas as Trump announced that there will no flights to Europe for 30 days.

He also said there are plans to provide financial benefits to small businesses impacted as well as individuals. Trump noted that they are working "day by day" and working "very quickly" to do what they can in fighting this battle.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization made the official announcement that the outbreak is considered a pandemic. The message noted that they are "deeply concerned" at the "levels of speed" to which COVID-19 is expanding.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," said the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."