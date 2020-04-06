Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Makes Face Masks for Friends and Family

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers taught herself how to sew just so she could make masks for friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic. In the Instagram story she showed a video of herself putting the masks together and posted a photo of what they looked like after she was done. She made sure to add a little flare to each mask by using different fabrics with different designs. She made some with a cheetah print, polka dots and a Detroit Tigers pattern. "Taught myself how to sew so I can make masks for family & friends & hopefully donate some if i get better/faster at it!" she captioned in one photo.

(Photo: Instagram)

More and more people are trying to get creative in making their own masks and hand sanitizer as both products have been hard to find these days. In fact, the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, is requesting that people stop buying masks because it's taking away from healthcare professionals who are on the front line and need them. He also suggested that they more than likely won't prevent a person from getting COVID-19. "Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!" he tweeted. "They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

It's also being suggested that wearing a mask usually causes a person to fidget with them, which causes the individual to touch their face more, something that goes against what's being suggested currently. Instead, it's being suggested that people just wash their hands regularly and don't touch their eyes, nose or mouth until their hands are washed.

"If you're going to wear a face covering, please save the N95 masks for healthcare workers who need them," he said in an interview with Today. He added, "If you're going to wear a face covering, please try not to touch your face. Please be very, very careful about making sure you don't touch your face." Finally, he emphasized the importance of continuing to practice social distancing regardless if a person is wearing a face mask for not. "Wearing a face covering does not mean that you don't have to practice social distancing. The most important thing you can do is stay at home right now, and we don't want people to feel like, 'OK I'm covering my face so now it's OK for me to go out in public,'" he said.