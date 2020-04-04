'When Calls the Heart' Star Erin Krakow Mourns Logan Williams After His Death at 16

✖

A former co-star of Logan Williams has offered her condolences after news of his passing on Thursday at the age of 16. Erin Krakow, who tweeted a message on Friday, worked alongside Williams in the series When Calls the Heart, where he last appeared back in 2016.

When Calls the Heart is based on author Janette Okes' Canadian West series, which premiered on the Hallmark Channel back in 2014 and Super Channel in Canada. Krakow played Elizabeth Thatcher, a school teacher who'd grown accustomed to high-society life who gets sent to a school in a small coal-mining town in Western Canada. Williams played Miles Montgomery, one of her students. The show's seventh season just premiered back in February.

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. pic.twitter.com/AM2D91paQz — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Williams' mother, Marlyse told TriCity News, referring to social distancing guidelines in place due to coronavirus. "It's hard. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star."

Along with Williams and Krakow, When Calls the Heart also starred Lori Loughlin, who was written out of the series after the college admissions scandal broke, as well as Arrow star Stephen Amell. Though the young actor had an even deeper connection to The CW's Arrowverse, having played a young Barry Allen in Arrow's sister-series, The Flash.

Grant Gustin, who stars as the adult Barry Allen/Flash, also expressed his condolences in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly," Gustin wrote, along with a picture of the two while filming The Flash pilot in 2014. "I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all."

Joining Gustin in expressing his regards to Williams' family was Mark Hamill, who played the villain James Jesse/The Trickster on The CW series.

"Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this," Hamill wrote, replying to John Wesley Shipp, who played Henry Allen and Jay Garrick.