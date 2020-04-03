'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Posts Tribute to Teen Actor Logan Williams After His Death at 16

Following news that The Flash actor Logan Williams has died at the age of 16, series star Grant Gustin has taken to Instagram to post a tribute to the late teen. According to TriCity News, Williams' mother confirmed the news, say that their family is "absolutely devastated."

In his memorial post, Gustin shared a throwback photo of himself with Williams, and wrote in the caption, "Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."

Many of Gustin's followers have since commented on his post, with one writing, "Man I remember watching that kid and thinking he’s really good, praying for you Logan and your family."

"That's very very very devastating news. I cannot believe it. So sad, he was a gem. Sending love to his family and friends," another user added.

"I’m so sorry for the big lost, I wish all the strength to his Family and friends in this hard time," someone else said, while one more user commented, "I'm so shocked and upset right now... so sorry for your loss. my thoughts and prayers are with you and his family/friends. so unfair, so devastating..."

"He had a wonderful life being young Barry Allen and he was an amazing kid with alot of talents he was a great actress I hope he had a wonderful life and please everyone live up to his legacy," a fifth follower said.

"Rip Logan Williams. You were the very best of us and you inspired thousands of people to believe in the truth, no matter how unbelievable. @grantgust thank you for sharing the news and good luck," another person offered.

The TriCity News stated that Williams' death was very "sudden," but no other details have been made available at this time. In addition to his role on The Flash, Williams also appeared on Supernatural, and the Lori Loughlin series When Calls The Heart.