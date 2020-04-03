Logan Williams, 'Supernatural' and 'The Flash' Actor, Dead at 16

✖

Actor Logan Williams, best known for roles in beloved TV series like Supernatural and The Flash, has passed away at the age of 16. His mother, Marlyse Williams, told TriCity News that she's "absolutely devastated" by his death, which is made worse by social distancing guidelines, which are preventing her from mourning with her family.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Williams continued. "It's hard. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star." There is currently no cause of death given, other than the fact that it happened suddenly on Thursday.

Williams grew up in Coquitlam, British Columbia. He played the character of Max Johnson on one episode of the long-running series Supernatural back in 2015. He also played the young Barry Allen on The CW's The Flash in several installments dating back to the pilot episode. His most recent appearance on the superhero dramedy was in the Season 2 episode "The Man Who Saved Central City." More recently, Williams had appeared in the Western-era drama series When Calls the Heart, though his last credited role was in an episode from 2016.

Though Williams had not posted recently on either his Twitter or Instagram accounts since 2018, his comments were soon flooded with fans who were mourning the sudden loss of the young actor.

Grant Gustin, who stars as the adult version of Barry Allen on the hit series, took to Instagram on Friday to mourn the loss of his former co-star.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly," Gustin wrote in the caption. "This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them."

"Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all," Gustin concluded. "Sending love to everyone."

Williams is survived by his mother Marlyse, father Clive, grandparents and aunts and uncles.