'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Posts 'Praying' Photo Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Pauley Perrette is has weighed in on social media once again on the ongoing issue of coronavirus. The NCIS alum tweeted out an up-close photo of her hands folded in prayer on Wednesday, a likely reaction to the constant uncertainty of life in self-isolation.

Last weekend, Perrette had left her home where she's been self-isolating in order to buy food for her neighborhood while under lockdown. She'd previously tweeted in support of a Los Angeles-based Italian restaurant Miceli's while encouraging her followers to order takeout from local business wherever possible. After she bought food for the neighborhood, she posted a 51-second clip that showed her taking all the necessary precautions while sporting a mask and gloves.

"Yes a prayer for everyone in America that they get through these troubling time and that the virus subsides very quickly," replied one fan.

"We are praying with you, Pauley," wrote another. "Everyone needs the comfort praying provides right now. When we are all closed in and worried, minds become paranoid and nutty. Sanity is my wish for everyone right now."

"I'm not religious but my thoughts are with everyone at this testing time," added a third. "Stay safe and virtual hugs to everyone to need them

Perrette had also joked that her natural reclusive nature has made her hip in the era of self-isolation. "As a notorious germaphobe and recluse, for the first time in my life, I make sense to people! I'm finally cool," Perrette tweeted on March 14. "Y'all be safe!"

It was on March 14 that California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered residents of the state to stay at home as much as possible during the outbreak in an effort to slow the spread. While most retail stores were ordered to shutter, grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses have remained open. Other businesses deemed non-essential, from convention centers to entertainment venues to gyms have also closed their doors for the time being.

As of March 30, 27 states have enacted such measures. This brings the domestic total of people under Stay at Home orders up to 225 million people, or roughly two-thirds of the nation's population, according to CNN. The same day, The CDC has confirmed that there are 140,904 cases of COVID-19 stateside, with 1,204 deaths so far. President Donald Trump has also extended the social distancing guidelines through the end of April, more than two weeks past his initial idea of "have the country opened up" by Easter.