'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Why She Is 'Finally Cool' During Coronavirus Pandemic

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette asked all her fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, and also revealed why she considers herself "finally cool." The actress said she has been a "notorious" recluse, so she is finally making sense to everyone. Perrette stars in the upcoming CBS sitcom Broke, which finally debuts next month.

"As a notorious germaphobe and recluse, for the first time in my life, I make sense to people! I'm finally cool," Perrette tweeted Saturday. "Y'all be safe!"

Perrette's fans quickly shared their own experiences during the coronavirus outbreak. Others pointed out that she has always been "cool." The actress has been a household name since she first appeared as lab technician Abby Sciuto on JAG in 2003. She played the role on NCIS for 15 seasons before leaving in 2018.

"Yup. My family used to laugh due to how often I washed my hands," one fan wrote to Perrette. "No one's laughing now. And I spend the majority of my free time alone, so this isn't too strange. Aside from not working, anyway... But I also have elderly family to look after, so now I have to be *extra* careful."

"You have always been cool," another wrote. "Stay safe and healthy."

"Hahaha that's hysterical girl, my niece just told me yesterday that I've been planning for this my whole life cause I'm the same way," another wrote.

Meanwhile, the actors still working on NCIS are stuck home as well. Last week, CBS ended production on the show early, so Season 17 will only have 20 episodes.

"As many of you have already heard, [NCIS] production has been put on hold for the time being," actor Sean Murray tweeted. "We will wrap our current season with 20 eps complete and plan to pick up where we left off when we begin season 18. Stay safe... we'll see you soon."

Perrette now stars in Broke, which will debut on April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC. She stars as Jackie, a single mom who suddenly has to welcome her sister (Natasha Leggero) and brother-in-law (Jaime Camil) into her home.

"I was going to drink beer with my three dogs and watch television," Perrette recently told TV Insider when asked if she really considered retirement. "My family, friends and pastor didn't think it was the best idea. I didn't even want to play a mom, but now Antonio is the center of my universe. He brightens my life!"

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show's next new episode, "Schooled," airs on Tuesday, March 24. In it, the team investigates the murder of a respected Navy technician who was found dead floating in a lake. Sloane's (Maria Bello) daughter Faith (Kate Hamilton) also makes an appearance with a surprising request.

Photo credit: Getty Images