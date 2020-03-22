'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Wears Face Mask, Buys Food for Her Entire Neighborhood During Coronavirus Lockdown

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette helped her neighbors out by ordering from a local Italian restaurant in an effort to show support for small businesses hurting during the coronavirus pandemic. Perrette also wore a facemask in the clip, and everyone made sure to follow social distancing protocols by standing far apart from one another. Perrette lives in Los Angeles, where residents have been told to stay home as much as possible.

On Saturday, Perrette showed support for Miceli's, a locally-owned Italian restaurant with locations in Universal City and Hollywood. "My LA people! Supporting family owned restaurants is a great idea. Please consider ordering from [Micelis']," Perrette tweeted. "They are family to all of us. BEST OLD SCHOOL ITALIAN! Hollywood or Universal City locations. They’re the best! ... YUM YUM YUM! Support the family!"

Next, Perrette shared a video from her apartment, revealing she bought enough meals for everyone in her apartment. Restaurant owner Frank Miceli brought the meals over himself. Her neighbors picked up the meals and at them at their own apartments though.

so... this happened! I got my whole neighborhood @micelis1949 take out and Frank Miceli brought it! (Everyone took it home to eat, we were distancing!) https://t.co/ReKX25U1HA pic.twitter.com/ZynuKBXKum — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 22, 2020

"Support your local restaurants," Perrette told fans in the clip. "Support your family-owned restaurants. Do whatever you can do to do that. And we're about to have a feast!"

Perrette has been trying to keep fans' spirits up during the coronavirus outbreak in other ways as well. She said she was planning to tweet something once a day, and asked for suggestions.

"I feel like I want to send y'all a tweet all the time to make you laugh or smile in these CRAZY TIMES! Suggest something if you want," she wrote. "NO PERVERTS OR JERKS ALLOWED! We are a sweet lovin' bunch here!"

"Ok, imma try to commit to tweeting something everyday. Jokes? (That was the biggest request)," she later wrote. "I only know church jokes the pastor tells, which I find hilarious. I’ll give you some. AND I’ve got new music vids starting tomorrow."

Last week, Perrette joked that the coronavirus pandemic was going to help her seem cool. "As a notorious germaphobe and recluse, for the first time in my life, I make sense to people! I'm finally cool," she joked. "Y'all be safe!"

There are more than 329,000 coronavirus cases around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., there are more than 32,000 cases and 400 reported deaths. The number of cases in California alone surpassed 1,500 on Sunday, with the death toll reaching 29.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians to stay at home as often as possible during the coronavirus outbreak. Most retail stores were ordered to close down, while grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses have been allowed to stay open. Convention centers, entertainment venues, gyms, hair salons, bars, nightclubs and restaurants with only dine-in services were ordered closed, notes KTLA.

Photo credit: Getty Images