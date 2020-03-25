Coronavirus: Kelly Osbourne Urges Fans to Stay Home Amid Growing Pandemic

Kelly Osbourne has added her voice to the chorus of celebrities urging people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing her message on Instagram this week with a photo of herself wearing a long purple wig and sunglasses. In her hand, she held a piece of paper that read #StayHomeforOzzy, and she explained that she was social distancing amid the coronavirus because of parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

"I wish there was something I could say to comfort you all," Kelly's caption began. "Some wisdom I could drop on you to relive you from the fear that surrounds us all right now. The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad. If I would have known 3 weeks ago when I sent them off to panama that that was gonna be the last time I got to hug and kiss them for a while… I would have held on a little longer. However these are the sacrifices we must make."

Both Ozzy and Sharon are over 60 years old, which puts them in a high-risk group for the coronavirus, and Ozzy revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Over the past year, he has also suffered a staph infection and underwent surgery after a fall. Numbers have indicated that people who are elderly and those who are immunocompromised are at the highest risk for complications from the virus.

"I stay home for my mum and dad," Kelly continued in her post. "If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you #StayHomeForOzzy. help put a smile on my dads face while he is in quarantine by posting a pic of your best Ozzy impersonation and #StayHomeForOzzy. I love you all."

Kelly's previous post was a plea to her followers to wash their hands, a simple safety measures everyone can take during the outbreak to prevent the spread of germs (and at all other times). "Stay home and #WashYourF—ingHands I love you all," she captioned a bottle of soap that read, "Wash your hands and say your prayers because Jesus & germs are everywhere."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Mar 17, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg