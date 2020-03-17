Tom Hanks Provides Update on His Symptoms Following Positive Coronavirus Test

Almost one week after he revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Tom Hanks has issued a new statement on social media regarding his symptoms. According to the actor, he and his wife, Rita Wilson, who also tested positive for the coronavirus, are still in self-isolation as they deal with symptoms from the illness. On Instagram, he detailed that his symptoms have been "much the same" since he was first diagnosed and that he and his wife are trying to keep busy as they recover from the coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks' message began. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch." He continued to describe the "bad news" about his situation whilst captioning a photo of a typewriter with the word "Corona" on it that he brought with him to Australia. Both Hanks and Wilson are in Australia, as they traveled to the country recently for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film.

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," Hanks continued, infusing a bit of humor into the situation. "I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

This update comes a day after it was reported that both Hanks and Wilson had left the Queensland, Australia hospital where they were being quarantined for five days. According to PEOPLE, Hanks' representative confirmed the news and added that the couple will be self-isolating in their house.

This story is developing.