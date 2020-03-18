Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens Following 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Comments

Chrissy Teigen has stepped in to defend Vanessa Hudgens after the actress was heavily criticized on Tuesday for comments she had made in an Instagram Live in which she discussed the coronavirus and described deaths as "insensitive." After Hudgens received backlash, Teigen used Twitter to offer her thoughts, defending Hudgens' video and arguing that lots of people "say really stupid s—."

"sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s—. & so are you. and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. it’s ok. and at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f—in moment. but u don’t have ruin their lives," Teigen tweeted. "this isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you. but yeah today it’s Vanessa lol."

"and no, life is rarely ruined for anyone," she added. "but you are damn well trying your best. just stop."

The Cravings author elaborated on her feelings in several additional messages including one in which she replied to a fan who called Hudgens "really insensitive."

"Definitely agree it was. But we have all said insensitive s—," Teigen wrote. "Or maybe im just the only other one? But I promise promise promise I learned and she is learning now and that’s all you can ask for."

She also wrote that the "knives gotta go."

Yeah she said something really dumb and it sucks and she for sure feels terrible and just stop watching her stuff but the knives gotta go https://t.co/ovSpgLTtUn — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

I’m getting a lot of “but Chrissy!!!” No! No but! stop stabbing!! be better, this is a weird weird world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

During her Instagram Live, Hudgens responded to the potential timeline of the virus' effect.

"Til' July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," she said. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?" She appeared to recognize that her message might be met with criticism, ending with, "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

After the video began receiving criticism, the 31-year-old discussed the video on her Instagram Story and said her words were being "taken out of context."

"It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too - in full quarantine and staying safe and sane," she told fans. "I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y'all."

She also posted a message on Twitter in which she apologized and wrote that she realized her words were "insensitive."

