Colin Hanks Reacts to Dad Tom Hanks and Stepmom Rita Wilson's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Colins Hanks sent a message of support to fans after his father, Tom Hanks, and stepmother, Rita Wilson, announced that they tested positive for coronavirus. In the message posted to social media, the Life in Pieces actor thanked friends and fans for their well wishes.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," Colin, 42, wrote. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

"Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery," he concluded.

Just before Colin's message, Tom and Wilson's son Chet Hanks also opened up about the COVID-19 diagnosis in a video shared on Instagram from New Orleans just hours after Tom announced the news.

"What's up everyone? Yeah, it's true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy," the rapper said in the clip. "They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there."

"I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine," he continued. "They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright but I appreciate it," he added. "Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Hours ahead of those messages, Tom shared on Instagram that he and Wilson tested positive for the virus in Australia.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote alongside a photo of a pair of gloves inside a hazardous waste disposal bin.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he shared. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

"Well keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!" he concluded.

Tom is currently in Australia's Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has since been halted.

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," Warner Bros. said in a statement, adding that it was working with health agencies to "identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual."

Wilson performed at the Emporium Hotel South Bank in South Brisbane on Thursday and the Utzon Room at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday. She also recently appeared on Australia's Today show.

