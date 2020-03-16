Al Roker Steps out for 'Quick Breath of Fresh Air Amid 'Today' Staff Self-Isolation

Al Roker is reminding everyone that self-quarantining doesn't mean you can't go outside once in a while. The co-host and weatherman for Today arrived to work on Monday, only to learn that a staffer on the third hour of the NBC talk show tested positive for the novel coronavirus. NBC News learned of the positive diagnosis Sunday night, and as a result, a number of employees including Roker have opted to take a step back out of an abundance of caution.

"Personal note, for this show: Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said Monday on Today. "So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what's going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now. They feel good. But caution is the order of the day."

However, just hours later, Roker tweeted out a trio of photos featuring him, his wife (and co-anchor) Debrah Roberts and son Nick taking a stroll through their neighborhood. Which, as long as it's done cautiously, can be a necessary factor in dealing with a self-quarantine.

Out for a quick breath of fresh air with Nick @debrobertsabc and back inside. One our @3rdhourtoday producers tested positive for #covid_19 so we’re #selfisolating for #15days No symptoms. Thoughts and prayers for those suffering, #healthcareprofessionals and #firstresponders pic.twitter.com/rfvVOmsKkG — Al Roker (@alroker) March 16, 2020

Roker, who had previously tweeted that he was "feeling fine" after the news, joins a number of celebrities who've opted for self-isolation as a means to help slow the spread of coronavirus. So far, Lady Gaga, Charles Barkeley, Heidi Klum and more have all opted to hunker down for the foreseeable future in hopes that coronavirus will be contained.

In the meantime, a number of celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju. While most have addressed their diagnoses on social media, they're also urging their fans to stay calm while encouraging them to take necessary precautions.

As of Monday morning, there have been more than 3,600 confirmed cases in the United States, with a New York Times database currently reporting at least 66 deaths. For tips on what actions to take to help slow the spread of coronavirus, you can check out the WHO's website here.