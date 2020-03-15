Tom Hanks' Cheery Coronavirus Update Has Fans Reaching Out

Tom Hanks' latest coronavirus quarantine update is a ray of postivity, and fans are sending love back, albeit with a bit lighthearted shade, as well. The Forrest Gump and Cast Away actor is currently quarantined in Australia alongside his wife, Rita Wilson. Both stars tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that is currently spreading around the globe. However, the two-time Oscar winner seems to be in good spirits. In a new update uploaded on Sunday, the actor shared a picture of toast lathered in vegemite. Alongside the dish was the vegemite tube alongside a koala toy. There was also a kangaroo stuffed animal and an Australian flag, as well as a glass of water. The image was accompanied a positive caption and was liked by more than 986,000 users. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 15, 2020 at 1:05am PDT "Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote, referencing Fred Rogers' famous "look for the helpers" quote. Fans in the replies zeroed in on some oddities about the image, all while wishing the Saving Private Ryan and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor the best. Scroll through to see what Hanks' fans had to say about the photo.

As expected, fans were glad Hanks was looking up. Many passed on positive responses and hopes that Hanks and Wilson would get well soon. "Dude. All the best to you and you wife. Get better!" one fan wrote.

"You're a goddamn International treasure, Hanx," a second fan wrote. "It's sad that it Caught You Because It Could, but we're hopeful this won't end like Philadelphia." "Dear Tom, we think about you and Rita and pray that everything will pass soon..here in Italy, we're living a surreal situation," a third fan wrote. "The entire Nation is being stopped,everyone in their houses for fight this damn virus and the medical crew of each hospital work everyday so hard since months.. But we're gonna get trough it 'cause we're so strong [heart emoji] Love to you from an entire Italian Family"

"Gotta love Aussie hospitality even in isolation," another wrote. Even though there were good vibes shared in the comment section, tons of Australians also took to the comments to jokingly judge Hanks for the massive amount of vegemite he was using on his toast.

Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast. pic.twitter.com/bq6m6jY73R — Julie (@J0Marshll) March 15, 2020 "Dear Tom, that's lovely but you spread the vegemite way too thick!" an Aussie fan pointed out. "The secret to vegemite toast is 1/3 vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum! And add smashed avocado for extra awesomeness." "You might want to calm down on the thickness of that Vegemite!" another wrote. "Hope you're enjoying it. If not, send it to me thanks! Ooops I meant Hanks!!"

"Tom listen, no Australia feeds someone this amount of vegemite on toast," yet another fan wrote. "It has to be three parts salted butter one part vegemite... who did this to you?!?" "Geez, Tom. Butter, butter, butter and then a light scraping of Vegemite. That's a ludicrous amount of the stuff," a slightly more judgemental fan commented.

"That's wayyyyyy too much vegemite!" another wrote. "No wander foreigners dislike it so much. It should be spread lightly, not like Nutella!!" "Jesus [Tom Hanks] you need some education on butter to vegemite ratio [laughing emoji] hope you're feeling on the mend!" another added.