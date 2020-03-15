Tom Hanks Offers Uplifting Update Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks offered a small update to fans as he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are being treated for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus disease. The couple is currently quarantined in Australia as this happens, being as Hanks was filming his role as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrman's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. Based on Hanks' new photo (uploaded on Sunday), he seems to be taking to the Land Down Under quite well, circumstances considered.

The Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump star posted a simple photo of a kangaroo stuffed animal holding an Australian flag. By the toy was a tub of vegemite that featured a koala bear toy attached to is. There was also a glass of water and a plate of toast smothered with the Australian condiment in the shot. The image was accompanied with a cheerful caption that thanked those who helped him and encouraged his fans to lending hand during this trying time across the globe.

"Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks wrote. "Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx"

Hanks' image has been liked more than 630,000 times since it was uploaded.

On Wednesday, Hanks, 63, first revealed he and Wilson, 63, came down with the illness. They had body aches and colds, as well as chills and fever, which led them to being tested for the virus. The test turned out to be positive, so they entered quarantine to keep from spreading the illness.

"Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!

Hanks further clarified the situation on Thursday, referencing his role in 1992's A League of Their Own while he did it.

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," he wrote. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

There is no word on when Hanks and Wilson will leave isolation as of press time.

Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Archives Foundation