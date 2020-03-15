'7th Heaven': How to Watch Online

Following the tragic death of actor Lorenzo Brino, many fans are looking to watch a few episodes of 7th Heaven this week. The family drama is available in a few different formats, on most popular digital stores and on a couple of streaming platforms. Here is how you can watch it this week.

The beloved WB drama 7th Heaven is currently available on two streaming platforms: Hulu and CBS All Access. Both sites have all 11 seasons of the show, which aired from 1996 to 2007, first on The WB and then on The CW. Both services also have mobile apps, streaming apps and a variety of payment tiers to suit your needs.

For those looking to watch the show with no extra bells and whistles, it is also available on digital stores. This includes iTunes, YouTube, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video. These stores offer the show for $1.99 per episode or $14.99 per season, and digital purchases will be available across various devices indefinitely, and can even be downloaded to watch offline.

Finally, for those looking for physical media, 7th Heaven the complete series is available on DVD in a variety of collections. Amazon carries the complete series for $134.93 at the time of this writing, though third party sellers have it for as low as $92.19. There are also smaller box sets containing a season at a time or so.

Fans of the drama are flocking to their TVs looking for a way to watch after news broke this weekend that Brino has passed away. The actor was known for playing Sam and David Camden on 7th Heaven, along with his brother Nikolas Brino.

According to a report by TMZ, Brino lost control of his car this week and crashed into a pole. He was the only victim.

Fans have since been mourning Brino online after the news broke. His sister, Mimi Brino shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, rallying fans everywhere.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" she wrote. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years."

In addition to Brino's passing, many fans are on the look out for a show to binge watch because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Experts say that this week is the most critical time to practice social distancing, staying away from crowded places whenever possible. For more details on coronavirus prevention, visit the CDC's website.