'7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Mourned by Friends, Admirers After His Sister Reveals His Death

7th Heaven actor Lorenzo Brino has died, as TMZ reported on Sunday. He was in a fatal car wreck early Monday morning that saw his Toyota Camry strike a pole. The crash was said to have occurred near the hour of 3 a.m. in San Bernardino County, California. However, the death of the 21-year-old former child star, who appeared as twin brothers Sam and David Camden alongside brother Nikolaus Brino, was first revealed by his sister, Mimi Bruno in an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday.

Mimi's heart wrenching post featured a gallery of pictures taken with Brino, some of which also feature other family members. In her caption, she tells her followers that Brino had passed. She also calls him "a blessing" who was helped give her some of her "most cherished memories." Mimi also referred to him as her "guardian angel."

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" Mimi wrote. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side.

"Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever."

Many of Brino's friends, Mimi's friends, family members and 7th Heaven fans filed into the gallery's comments to share their condolences and shock upon hearing the news.

