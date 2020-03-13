Kylie Jenner Sucks on Finger Wearing Bizarre Hat With Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As concerns over coronavirus continue to grow, it's led to more than a few major disruptions. In the past few days, the NBA has canceled the rest of its current season, Grey's Anatomy and scores of other shows have shut down production and both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the disease. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, seems unphased by it all.

The young mogul posted a pair of photos to her Instagram account on Thursday, which showed her lounging around in sucking on her thumb while sporting a Prada hat that looked to be part poker visor. It's unclear what, if anything, inspired Jenner's post. However, given the fact that coronavirus seems to be affecting almost every aspect of day-to-day life, it's difficult not to wonder.

Unfortunately, Jenner's caption didn't shed any light on the matter, which simply read "HQ days," along with a grey heart and raincloud emoji.

Jenner's followers weren't terribly curious about whether or not the photos were eluding to the larger coronavirus situation, either. They were, however, predictably receptive to her new post.

There are currently more than 120,000 reported cases around the globe, with roughly 1,250 in the United States, according to the CDC. The situation was just classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. They're also offering some tips on how to hopefully slow the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Jenner, who on Tuesday used Instagram to reveal the actual length of her hair, has rekindled her relationship with rapper Travis Scott. On Sunday, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are back together, and "have been for about a month."

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on," the source continued. "They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work. Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion-dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music. Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it."

"At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together," they added.