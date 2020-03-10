Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Real Hair Length During Root Touch-Up

Kylie Jenner is known for changing up her look every so often. But, recently, Jenner chose to forego any of her chic wigs or extension looks in lieu of a natural hairdo. More specifically, she gave fans a peek at her real hair length during a root touch-up, as PEOPLE noted.

On Monday night, Jenner posted a video on her Instagram Story of her getting a root touch-up from her colorist Cassondra Kaeding at her home. In the clips, Jenner could be seen showing off her extension-free hair, which fell right below her chin.

“roots almost there,” she captioned the clip, which featured a butterfly-themed filter on it.

PEOPLE noted that Jenner's clip comes about a month after she revealed that she had gotten a pretty major haircut. In February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went to her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for a trim, but he ended up chopping off a bit more than she expected him to.

“@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” Jenner jokingly said in her Instagram Story, showing off her chin-length hair in the process.

Guerrero responded to Jenner's Instagram Story with a joking message of his own, as he shared her story and added, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”

Jenner's Instagram Story comes amidst reports that the reality star is back with her former beau Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott, who share daughter Stormi Webster, previously announced their split in October, with both parties confirming the news on their respective social media accounts.

On Sunday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Jenner and Scott are back together and "have been for about a month."

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," a source told the publication. "Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

"Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it," the source continued, adding, "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."