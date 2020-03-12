Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Tells Actor to 'Get Better' in Sad Tweet

Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is sending well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Just minutes after the couple announced their diagnoses, the MTV reality star took to social media to react, wishing the couple a speedy recovery as they remain in quarantine in an Australian hospital.

Farley is just one of many to send positive thoughts to Hanks and his wife, who were in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Production on that film has since been suspended, and Warner Bros., in a statement, confirmed that they were "working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual."

"All luck to you guys and your families [Tom Hanks] [Rita Wilson]," tweeted one fan. "Get well soon and we all will think of you guys."

"I heard Tom Hanks has the coronavirus," wrote another person. "I hope he and his family gets better real soon. U can get thru this [Tom Hanks]."

"My heart is shocked to hear that the legendary [Tom Hanks] and his wife have tested positive for the Coronavirus," reacted a third. "My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your wife. Hope you get better soon."

Hanks announced his diagnoses in a social media post, shared to both Instagram and Twitter, Wednesday night. In the post, he wrote that he and Wilson "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches" and that Wilson "had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he revealed.

He went on to explain that "the Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," and that "we Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

An update from his son, Colin Hanks, stated that the actor and Wilson "are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits)." It added that "we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."