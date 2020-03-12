Leah Remini Brings up Danny Masterson Sexual Assault Accusations in Message to LA District Attorney

As the Harvey Weinstein case ramps back up following his sentencing, actress Leah Remini is bringing up Danny Masterson. In a Twitter response to an update on Weinstein, Remini — who use to be part of the Church of Scientology — begs to question the justice that will be served to the "brave women" who stepped forward to share their disturbing memories with Masterson.

What about the 7 brave women in the Danny Masterson case? How about the survivors who are being stalked, harassed so as to be silenced by Scientology? What about the many victims you won’t help because you won’t go after the powerful...until someone else does. https://t.co/khc6uCg0Wn — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) March 11, 2020

Several of her fans came out to support. One person wrote, "Give em hell, Leah! We're with you and the other scientology survivors."

Danny Masterson deserves to be brought to justice, along with Scientology shielding him — Caroline Young (@CarolineAY) March 11, 2020

Another user said, "Well said Leah. This @LADAOffice dereliction of duty is shameful."

In a lawsuit that surfaced in the end months of 2019, it claims Masterson engaged in "conspiracy to cover up that Daniel Masterson sexually assaulted four young women."

"When those women came forward to report Masterson's crimes," the lawsuit states. "The Defendants conspired to and systematically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family's privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress and silence and intimidate them."

"Whether discovered during auditing or otherwise, Defendants forbid members from contacting police to report a crime committed by any member," the suit continued. "The Institutional Defendants instruct their members and agents that reporting such instances to law enforcement is considered a 'high crime' and subjects the member to punishment."

However, despite the allegations, Masterson isn't letting that get to him because he says the public "will finally be able to learn the truth" even threatening to "sue" those coming forward for the "damage they caused" him and his family.

"I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able to learn the truth and see how I've been railroaded by this woman," the former Ranch star claims. "And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family."

Although these claims have been made against him, fans of The Ranch still want to see him back on.