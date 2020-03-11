Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison and Social Media Isn't Holding Back

On Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, and the news took social media by storm. The disgraced film producer ws convicted of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first and degree, and of third-degree rape. This is the culmination of a scandal that first hit the mainstream news nearly three years ago.

Weinstein's name is inextricable from the Me Too movement, beginning in the fall of 2017. He was accused of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault by dozens of women -- including famous actresses and other prominent women in the entertainment industry.

On Wednesday, Judge James Burke finally handed down a sentence for the crimes Weinstein has been convicted of. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he ordered the producer to spend 23 years in a New York State prison, and to be formally registered as a sex offender. The first-degree count of criminal sexual act earned Weinstein 20 years behind bars and five years of supervised release, while the third-degree rape charge earned him another three years in prison.

Weinstein's attorneys said that this sentence was "obscene," feeling that it was too harsh for a 63-year-old man. They worried that, between his age and his poor health, he would die behind bars.

On the other end of the spectrum, Weinstein's detractors said that he deserved an even longer sentence, if possible. Many were glad that the producer had been convicted at all, and that he would serve time, feeling that there was a very real possibility that he could have been acquitted. Still, they pointed to the many allegations against him that were outside the statute of limitations or otherwise went unreported.

Here is what social media is saying about the Harvey Weinstein conviction.