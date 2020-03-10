Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Says Her Parents 'Were Kind of Expecting' Her Adult Film Career

Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela, has offered some new details on her relationship with her parent and their feeling about her career. The 24-year-old is setting out to become an adult film star, and she claims that her parents are not embarrassed by this decision. To the contrary, she told interviewers from The Sun that they long expected her to begin making "taboo art."

Mikaela Spielberg shocked the world last month when she went public with her career as an adult film actress. In a new interview on Tuesday, she offered even more details on how her father, acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, and actress Kate Capshaw feel about her career.

"My parents - despite what people have written - aren't embarrassed, they were actually kind of expecting it to be my career... some sort of outsider art... or taboo art, because they've always known that I was a little bit neurotic," she said. "That's not to say all performers are neurotic...just the kind of performer I am - they've always known that whatever I wanted to do in life I probably was going to do it whether they liked it or not."

Mikaela added that in some was "it kind of felt like a little bit of a relief" for everyone involved when the news was out in the open.

"It was like they were preparing themselves to get the news for this and they're not sad for me and my choice of career," she said. "I'm not sad for them. People shouldn't be sad for them. That's the one big thing - people are like, 'I feel sorry for your parents'. Nobody here is a victim."

Mikaela revealed that her family was more concerned by her relationship with alcohol, especially after her drunken arrest last weekend. She told reporters that she has now quit drinking altogether, to her parents' relief.

"Before I got sober, they [my parents] were like, 'We're scared about your drinking. I'm more scared that you're going to die from that,'" she said. "They also were thinking about the career stuff. They were like, as long as those two things are separate, we're not embarrassed by you."

So far, Spielberg and Capshaw have not commented publicly on Mikaela's budding career. The Sun did speak to her fiance, however, 47-year-old professional darts player Chuck Pankow. Pankow said that he's "fine with" Mikaela's work as long as "she's happy and safe."

"It was a little weird at first when she was telling me what she wanted to do - I thought it was a little unusual," he said. "A conversation we had I asked her, 'But I feel you have so much more to offer the world than t— and ass and she looked at me and said 'Well why not both?' So I couldn't really argue with that."