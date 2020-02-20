Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Reveals She's an Adult Movie Star, and Social Media Chimes in

This week, Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of renowned film director and producer Steven Spielberg, revealed that she is beginning a career in the adult entertainment industry, and social media users have been chiming in with their opinions. In an interview with The Sun, Mikaela — the adopted daughter of Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw — explained that she recently revealed the news to her parents. She described their reaction as "intrigued" but "not upset." Mikaela also opened up about how she view herself, saying that she is a "sexual creature," then adding, "I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body."

"And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying my soul," the 23-year-old Nashville, Tennessee resident continued. "I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

Many Twitter users have thoughts about the news, with some showing support, and others not sure how to feel. Scroll down to read some of the reactions.