Britney Spears' Son Says She Might 'Quit' Music, Slams Her Dad on Instagram Live

Britney Spears' younger son, 13-year-old Jayden James, went on Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 3, where he discussed his famous mom's music career, responding to questions about her and saying she might "quit" music.

"Actually, I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all," the teen said, according to TMZ. "I remember one time I asked her, 'Mom, what happened to your music? And she was like 'I don't know honey, I think I might just quit it.' And I was like, 'What? What are you saying? You know how much bank you make off that stuff?'"

Jayden also criticized his grandfather, Jamie Spears when one fan wrote, "kill your grandfather." "Bro, I was thinking the same thing," Jayden said, according to Page Six. "Yeah, he’s a pretty big d—," Jayden allegedly added. "He's pretty f—ing gay as s—. He can go die."

In September, Jayden and his 14-year-old brother, Sean Preston, were granted a restraining order against Jamie after Jamie was accused of abusing Sean. Federline filed for the order and criminal charges were not filed against Jamie.

In 2008, Jamie was named as Britney's co-conservator and recently temporarily stepped down as her personal conservator due to his health but remained conservator of her estate. Over the past several years, some fans have organized a #FreeBritney movement, as they believe she is being controlled by her team in many areas of her life.

When one fan asked Jayden whether Britney was "being controlled," he answered, "No. I don't know."

Jayden shared that he was currently at his dad Kevin Federline's house and saw Britney two days before his Live. "I'm gonna visit her in like a couple weeks cause I'm with my dad right now," he said. "I'm doing pretty good."

He added that he likes Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who he referred to as a "really good dude," and called Federline "literally Jesus." "I have the best dad ever," he said.

Jayden told viewers that he would share more information once his account reached 5,000 followers. "That stuff will come out in the future when I get pretty popular," he said.

After Jayden's Live, his Instagram was set to private with 2,570 followers and all of his photos were removed. Federline's attorney told Page Six that his client was "handling" Jayden's Live as a "family matter."

"It’s the result of a 13-year-old acting like a 13-year-old," Los Angeles family law attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said. "Kevin is handling it like a responsible parent."

Federline has 70 percent custody of his sons and Britney has 30 percent unsupervised rights.

