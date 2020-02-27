Shannen Doherty Claims Insurance Company Leaked Private Information Amid Legal Battle

Actress Shannen Doherty is claiming that State Farm Insurance has leaked her private information amid their ongoing legal battle. The Charmed alum is currently suing State Farm for failure to pay for damage caused to her Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire. In court documents obtained by The Blast, Doherty claims that the company recently filed motions, which meant that her private address, as well as 70 photos of her house, were a matter of public record.

Doherty is seeking $10,000 in damages for failure to redact that information. State Farm, conversely, claims that the actress waived her right to privacy after she went public with her stage IV cancer diagnosis on Feb. 4. She had previously been diagnosed with cancer in 2015, though it had gone into remission three years ago.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 12, Doherty admitted that the lawsuit along with her diagnosis were understandably stressing her out.

"I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support," Doherty wrote in the caption. "It's an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I'm struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing. I'll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."

In early February, State Farm alleged that Doherty had only gone public with news about her cancer to seem more sympathetic ahead of the upcoming trial. The company even claimed in a statement that the move "reveals (the) plaintiff's plan at trial to garner sympathy by her contention that State Farm must rebuild her entire house because she has breast cancer and COPD.

Doherty, meanwhile said she went public with the news simply because the lawsuit would have revealed it, anyway.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4," she told ABC News on Feb. 4th. "So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here. I don't think that I've processed it," Doherty told Amy Robach during the segment. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

The actress has also said that she's accepted the fact that she's "dying" and simply wants to live out her days peacefully in her own home.