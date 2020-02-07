Shannen Doherty: State Farm Alleges '90210' Star Using Cancer Diagnosis for 'Sympathy' in Legal Documents

On Tuesday, Shannen Doherty revealed that she is battling stage 4 cancer, a decision she decided to make public due to her ongoing lawsuit against State Farm. In an interview with ABC News, Doherty explained that legal documents in the case would soon be made public that revealed her diagnosis, so she wanted the public to hear it from her first.

Doherty sued State Farm after the 2018 Woolsey Fire, which she says severely damaged her California home. The 90210 actress claims she was forced to pay out of pocket for losses she believes should have been covered by her insurance policy. She also alleges that some of her claims have been unjustly denied.

"My house was severely damaged," she said. "You walked in the house and it just reeked of smoke. I tried, I communicated with my insurance company. I got passed around from claims adjuster to claims adjuster, so I ended up suing State Farm and the result has been one of the most horrific processes I have ever been through."

In a statement filed on Wednesday, State Farm claimed that it "reveals (the) plaintiff's plan at trial to garner sympathy by her contention that State Farm must rebuild her entire house because she has breast cancer and COPD," according to USA Today.

State Farm claimed in court documents that they have paid nearly $1.1 million to clean and repair the plaintiff's home and personal property and for temporary housing and furniture rental. They also stated that the "plaintiff nevertheless alleges she is entitled to additional benefits under her Homeowner's Policy."

In the lawsuit, Doherty said that she is "dying of stage 4 terminal cancer," according to court documents obtained by E! News.

"Instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company," the document continues.

On Thursday, Doherty's attorney, Devin McRae, responded to State Farm's "sympathy" claim and told USA Today, "That line – and I really wonder where it comes from – is really just another example of continuing inexplicable hostility, contempt and unreasonable behavior toward its insured."

"Shannen's health is not only relevant (to the case), but also the amount of time State Farm is taking from her. … She is dying," McRae said. "Her life is finite right now. So the fact that they're taking her time right now is just as egregious."

Doherty told ABC News that she hopes her lawsuit can inspire others.

"I want to make an impact," she said "I can that impact through this lawsuit and by saying enough is enough with big business and corporations running the little person over. It's not fair and I'm taking a stand for all of us. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me."

