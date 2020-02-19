'Criminal Minds' Alum Shemar Moore Posts Heartbreaking Video of Mom Marylin in Wake of Her Death

Actor Shemar Moore posted a video tribute to his mother Marylin on Wednesday after she passed away. Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore passed away on Feb. 8 at the age of 76, Moore announced. He then shared some of his favorite memories with her with his Instagram followers.

Moore was very close with his mother, as his die-hard fans knew well. Now, he is memorializing her on Instagram with a few heartfelt tributes. That included a slideshow featuring pictures and videos of some of their best times together over the years. The slideshow was set to the song "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion.

"My Mama always said 'I was at the front of the line when God was handing out sons,'" Moore wrote, "and I always said 'Mama, you know I cut the line to get to you!' I love you mama."

The slideshow included shots from Moore's childhood and more recent pictures, including one of the two of them standing at a podium together recently. Many showed Marylin's easygoing smile, and exemplified how close they are.

This was just one of Moore's posts about his mother on Wednesday. The actor announced that his mom had died on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after it occured, then proceeded to flood social media with his mournful posts.

"Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old... I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her .... but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER," Moore wrote. "Mama.... here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon .... and it hurts so bad.... but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength... I love you mama."

The post included videos of Moore discussing his mother and their close relationship. In the videos, he admitted that he was not exactly sure how he would move past this.

"I stay stunned. I am heartbroken," Moore says in another clip. "I don't know life without this woman. I don't know what to do but I will figure it out because that's what she would want."

Fans showered Moore with condolences throughout the afternoon, posting their well-wishes for him and his family. The news broke just as Moore and other actors were preparing for the series finale of Criminal Minds, which premieres on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.