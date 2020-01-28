'Criminal Minds' Alum Shemar Moore 'Humbled and Sad' Over Kobe Bryant's Death: 'No Words Can Fix This'

After Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California, Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore joined the growing number of celebrities and fans sharing tributes to the late NBA legend. On Monday, the actor wrote that he was "humbled and sad" over the former Lakers player's death, encouraging his followers to live in the moment.

"No words can fix this!!!!" Moore began the post. "But LOVE and COMPASSION for Kobe and his Family... and RESPECT to his GREATNESS!!!! am humbled and sad!!!! Life is Right NOW!!! For ALL OF US!!! Wow!!!"

"RIP to one of the GREATEST and his beautiful young daughter," he continued. "... and the OTHERS who were on that chopper.... they ALL MATTER..... GONE TOO SOON."

Fans are now using Moore's post to continue paying their respects to the late NBA legend and the eight others who died in the Sunday helicopter crash.

"There are no words," wrote one. "Life is so darn precious. Try to live every day to the best of your ability, do what makes you happy and fulfilled. Rest in peace to all and all my sympathy to the families left behind."

"This just made me sick," added a second person. "God Bless this family in this difficult time. You are right [Shemar Moore] No words can fix this. May he and his beautiful daughter RIP. Much love."

"Amen! You said it best Shemar. They ALL matter," commented someone else. "Nobody should have to go through this. Way too soon for all of them. May God give them the strength and courage to get through each minute of everyday because they need it. RIP ALL."

"[Prayer hands], love and compassion for Mrs Bryant, family and friends," wrote another. "Rest In Peace Kobe, Gigi and all who perished today. Prayers to all families and friends."

Moore has been a longtime fan of Bryant's, who played in the NBA for 20 years before retiring in 2016, with the former The Young and the Restless star reacting to Bryant's retirement on Twitter by writing that "Kobe proved what MAGIC and GREATNESS looks like! RESPECT!!"

Bryant had been on his way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when his Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, piloted by Ara Zobayan, went down in the hills of Calabasas, California just before 10 a.m. ET. There were no survivors.