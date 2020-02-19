'Criminal Minds' Alum Shemar Moore's Mom Marylin Dead at 76

Criminal Minds alum Shemar Moore announced some sad news on Wednesday. On Instagram, the actor detailed that his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, had passed away on Feb. 8 at the age of 76. He subsequently issued an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his "best friend" and his "partner in crime."

"Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old... I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her .... but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER," Moore detailed in his Instagram caption. "Mama.... here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon .... and it hurts so bad.... but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength... I love you mama."

Moore also included several videos on Instagram in which he discussed his mother and the sweet relationship that they shared. In the first clip, the Criminal Minds actor told his fans that he was "okay" but that he was "hurting real bad" in light of the devastating news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:31am PST

This story is developing.