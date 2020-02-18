Jessica Simpson's Sister Ashlee Says She's 'Proud' for Opening up in New Memoir

Ashlee Simpson is opening up about thoughts on her sister Jessica Simpson's new memior Open Book that just came out. The book not only discusses the time when she felt she hit rock bottom, but also talks about her various relationships with other big names like John Mayor and ex-husband Nick Lachey. The book recently landed at No. 1 on the New York Times' best seller list and Simpson is one proud sister!

"I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post that showed the black-and-white-photo cover of the book that features Jessica rocking a big smile. "It's beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are No. 1 best selling author."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on Feb 16, 2020 at 7:18pm PST

Jessica then chimed in with a loving comment as a reply crediting her younger sister saying, "I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!! Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY [butterfly emoji] I love you [green heart emoji]."

Jessica also took to Instagram sharing a black-and-white photo of herself "singing Hallelujah" down the hallway after learning she became a No. 1 Best Selling Author, while also thanking all of her fans.

One of Jessica's biggest reveals was when she admitted that she started drinking at 7 a.m. on the morning of Halloween one year and became too drunk to dress her own kids for the festive holiday. Not only was she scared to face her kids while in that state of intoxication, but she says when she woke up the next day not realizing who dressed her kids, she was scared to face them again.

Another big chunk of her memoir talks about her marriage to the 98 Degrees singer. In one part, she discussed how Lachey felt "blindsided" when she asked for a divorce admitting she didn't think he ever thought she may stick up for herself in that way.

"Our anxieties about our careers just seemed to feed off each other," the book reads. "We had been together almost seven years when I told Nick, 'I think I want a divorce.' I later heard that he told the press he was blindsided. I don't know how. At that point, we were not even speaking to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I stood up for myself. I don't think he ever thought I would take that leap."

The singer opens up about a lot more in the rest of the book and so far has received nothing but love from fans since the book's release.