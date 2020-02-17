NBA All-Star 2020: Cardi B Reveals Giant Fur Coat That Sparks Debate of If It's Real or Not

Cardi B attened the NBA All-Star weekend in a lavish fur coat, and fans were confused about whether it was real or not. Some took to social media to denounce the rapper, saying the coat represented animal cruelty. Others defended Cardi, saying it was fake, which appears to be true.

Cardi B's outfit was immaculate as usual as she attended the NBA All-Star game in Chicago this weekend. Her hair was dyed a deep purple, and pulled into a side ponytail that hung past her waist. The color matched her long fingernails as well as her handbag.

The rest of her outfit was color-coordinated as well. Aside from her white pants, her boots, sweater and even her sunglasses were all beige, matching the long coat that she wore.

The coat appeared to be fur, reaching from her shoulders down to her ankles in rows of convincing animal hair. It had no sleeves, but there was still clearly a lot of material used in its making.

"Poor animal that got [killed] to make that fur coat she's using," one person tweeted.

"No animal got killed dummy. It's faux fur," fired back another.

Cardi B did not weigh in on the controversy, but it appears the fur is fake based on a post by Lavish Furs. The company re-posted Cardi's photo, saying that the company made the coat custom for her, and that it is indeed "faux fur."

Cardi B had a great time with the coat, posting several photos and videos highlighting in on Instagram. She strutted through a parking lot to Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" in one, and lip-synced in the backseat of a car in another. Like Lopez, Cardi often refers to her roots in The Bronx.

It seems like she had a good time at the NBA All-Star weekend as well. After Sunday night's festivities, she retweeted a video of Luka Doncic talking to reporters about the night. He said that he was glancing at the courtside seats to see which celebrities were there, and his favorite sighting was Cardi B.

"Haaaaaaaaaaannnn!" she responded online.

Cardi attended the NBA event with her husband Offset. Beforehand, she hosted a pre-game party at a strip club in Chicago from noon to 7 p.m., according to a report by The Daily Mail.

At the game itself, Cardi and Offset sat courtside, their young daughter Kulture no where in sight. That were with Offset's Migos bandmate Quavo and other stars, cheering on the players.

The group partied well into the night as well, making the most of their time in Chicago. Considering the difference in temperature from their home in Atlanta, Georgia, many forgave Cardi B for going all out on her warm coat.