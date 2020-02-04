Cassadee Pope Is All for Super Bowl's Controversial Camera Angles During Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Halftime Show

Cassadee Pope is totally here for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, sharing a tweet praising the two entertainers' efforts on stage during the big game.

"Many vag shots during the super bowl halftime show and I was here for it," she wrote on Sunday along with a raised-hand emoji.

Said shots have sparked a debate online about whether they were appropriate for the event, but Lopez didn't seem to mind, turning one into a meme on Monday when she posted a quick clip of herself sliding toward a camera before executing a perfect hair flip.

"Sliding into the after party like ... #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV," she joked in her caption.

During the halftime show, Lopez and Shakira shared the stage with Bad Bunny and J Balvin as well as Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme. Shakira kicked off the show with a medley of her songs including "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie" before Lopez took the stage to perform a medley including "Jenny From the Block," "Get Right," and "On the Floor."

Shakira was accompanied by Bad Bunny on her cover of Cardi B's "I Like That" and a snippet of "Callaita," while J Balvin arrived to sing a mashup of "Mi Gente" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" with Lopez. The performance concluded with the two women joining forces for Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" and Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

Speaking to reporters before the Super Bowl, Lopez shared that she wanted to use her performance to empower those watching.

"It's such a huge platform and you think, 'OK, what is it that I want to do?'" she said, via the Washington Post. "And to tell you the truth, you know, when I think about sports ... and music, those are the two things that really, really bring people together. So, for me, it's an opportunity to really bring people together in a moment of celebration, in joy, love, in unity and happiness. That's what I feel that we're going to provide. It really is about love and unity and celebrating the potential in every single person that's inside of each one of us for all the beautiful things we are."

"I'm a woman, I'm Latin and I'm American and I'm proud of all of those things," she added. "If you're going to describe me, I guess, that's what it is. So, all of those things will be part of the performance for sure. I really hope that it empowers people. There is so much that we can achieve, just me and Shakira being on that stage is something where people go, 'Yay, anything is possible. We can be up there, too.'"

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin